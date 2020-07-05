Appeal after quad bike stolen from Aberdeen garden

Police are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen from a north-east garden.
CCTV images show two people taking the quad bike from a garden on Burnbank Terrace in Aberdeen at around 4am this morning.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report that a quad bike had been stolen from a garden on Burnbank Terrace, Aberdeen.
“The incident happened around 4am on Sunday, 5 July, 2020. Inquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1860 of 5 July.”
