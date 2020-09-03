Appeal after power tools and GPS systems stolen from north-east farm

Police are appealing for information after power tools and GPS systems were stolen from a north-east farm.

The incident happened near Longmanhill in Banff between 9pm on September 1 and 7am on September 2.

The power tools and two GPS satellite tracking system fitted to New Holland tractors were taken.

The systems each comprise of a dome which is fitted to the roof of the tractor, a touch screen and a steering wheel.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Crime reduction officer PC Mike Urquhart said: “Where possible, vehicles should be housed in a lockable garage or building, ideally with security lighting installed to the perimeter.

“Vehicles should always be locked when not in use, with the keys locked away in a secure location.

“Keep recordings or photographs of serial numbers and vehicles as these can be crucial in recovery, should the worst happen.

“Consider fitting a CCTV system covering vehicles and machinery that sends alerts to a number of mobile devices should movement be detected.

“It is also important to be wary of crime even when selling a vehicle and check any prospective buyer is genuine before giving out your address details.

“Equally, it is just as important to protect yourself when buying used vehicles and machinery.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference CF0198950920 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.