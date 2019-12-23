Appeal after pickup truck stolen in north-east found in Aberdeen

Police in the north-east are appealing for witnesses after a pickup truck was stolen.

The vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, was taken from the Muiryfold area of Turriff at some point between 4pm on Saturday and 10am yesterday.

The vehicle was then recovered in the Ash-Hill Drive area of Aberdeen at around 6pm yesterday.

Anyone who saw the vehicle, registration SV08 HVZ, is asked to contact officers on 101.

Detective Constable Craig Bruce said: “Anyone who may have seen any people or vehicles acting suspiciously near the property overnight, or who saw the vehicle at any point after 4pm on Saturday to let us know.

“You can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1561 of 22 December, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”