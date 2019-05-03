Appeal after pet rabbit found dumped in a ditch in a plastic bag

A rabbit has been found dumped in a ditch inside a plastic bag near a north-east town.

The animal, since named Bernie by staff at the Scottish SPCA, was found near Mintlaw after a call from a member of the public on April 30.

Manager of the Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming centre in Aberdeen, Graeme Innes said: “It’s very lucky a member of the public found this rabbit.

“The mini lop type rabbit was found in a plastic bag, in a ditch so could have easily been missed.

“He has been named Bernie by the staff and was discovered to have an identification ring but part of the code is illegible so we are unable to trace this.

“If anyone in the area recognises the rabbits, or has any information, we would urge them to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”