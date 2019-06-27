Appeal after personal items stolen from north-east property

An appeal has been launched after jewellery and electrical items were stolen from a property in the north-east.

The items were taken from a property in the Park area of Drumoak between 11.45am and 3.15pm yesterday.

As well as the electrical items and jewellery a number of other personal items were stolen.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or was on the A93 in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Dc Karen Maxwell, who is leading inquiries said: “Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in this particular area, and in particular for it to have happened during the day.

“Crime levels may be low however I would ask people living in Drumoak and the surrounding areas to be vigilant while our inquiries continue.

“If you have security systems installed, please use them and ensure your property is secure when you’re not at home.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2599 of June 26.

“This particular property lies on the A93 North Deeside Road so I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage which may have captured any suspicious activity before, during or after the hours in question to get in touch as soon as possible.”