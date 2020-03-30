Appeal after personal items stolen from car in Aberdeen

Personal items, including a bank card, have been stolen from a car on an Aberdeen street.

Officers were alerted to the incident at around 9.30am this morning.

The vehicle, parked on Weaver Terrace, had been broken into with a number of items including jackets, a sat-nav and a bank card reportedly taken.

The card was since been used.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 9.30am following reports of a theft of personal items from a car on Weaver Terrace.

“Inquiries are on-going.”