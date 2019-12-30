Appeal after pensioner dies in A96 crash

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after an 80-year-old man was killed in a collision between a bus and a car on the A96.

The crash, involving a Stagecoach bus, happened at around 9.30am on Friday, on the A96 near its junction with Morriston Road in Elgin.

The pensioner was the driver of a blue Dacia Duster car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the bus was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin with minor injuries.

No passengers on the bus were injured.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the crash.

Officers have appealed for members of the public who may have seen the incident take place, or have any digital footage of the crash, to come forward to help investigations.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with this man’s family and friends at this time.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle before the incident or who was in the area at the time and has a dashcam, to get in touch.

“Information can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident 1014 of December 27.”

Crimestoppers can also be called on 0800 555 111.