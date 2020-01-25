Appeal after pedestrian seriously injured in north-east crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 25-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a van in the north-east.

The A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road is closed between Bishopmill and the junction of the B9135 following the incident, which happened at 6.20am.

It involved a white Volkswagen van and a 25-year-old male pedestrian.

The man has been taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment to serious injuries.

The male driver of the van was uninjured.

The road remains closed to allow for a thorough investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

“I would urge anyone who may have been on the road between Elgin and Lossiemouth around that time this morning and may have seen a white van or any pedestrians to let us know.

“Anyone who may have dashcam footage is asked to review this and pass on anything which may be of note.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0843 of 25 January.”