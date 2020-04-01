Appeal after pair attempt to smash north-east charity shop window with hammer

Officers in a north-east town are appealing for information after two men were seen trying to smash the window of a charity shop with a hammer.

The incident happened on Gordon Street in Huntly at around 4am on Monday morning.

Police were made aware of two men, aged between 17 and 21, attempting to use a hammer and throwing stones at the window of Bargain Box charity shop.

The pair then ran off along Torry Road.

Officers are checking CCTV from the area and have asked anyone with information regarding the suspects contact them on 101.