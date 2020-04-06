Appeal after north-east shed broken into and food stolen from freezer

An appeal has been launched after thieves in the north-east broke into a shed and stole food from a freezer.

The incident happened at a property on Depot Road in Huntly at some point between 10pm yesterday and 6am this morning.

According to officers investigating the incident, food was stolen from a freezer stored in a shed.

Anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area is asked to contact Police Scotland

Constable Mark Hammond said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area overnight to let us know.

“In particular we would urge anyone who may have dash cam footage or private CCTV to let us know if you have recorded anything of note.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0616 of 6 April, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”