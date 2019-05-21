Appeal after north-east mosque vandalised

Offensive graffiti has been spray-painted on a north-east mosque.

Officers are appealing for information over the incident, which happened at Elgin Mosque around 11pm last night.

An investigation is under way, and a search of the area has been carried out.

Officers are keen to identify and trace a man who was seen in the area at the time.

He is described as white, aged around 30-40 years old, around 5ft 10in, with a slim build and short brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans and potentially a dark hooded top.

Detective Inspector Martin MacDougall said: “Crimes of this nature are completely unacceptable. There is absolutely no place for it in our communities and a number of enquiries are ongoing to establish who is responsible.

“We are in contact with the mosque and patrols will be increased in the area while our investigation continues. I appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact Police as soon as possible, particularly anyone who was in the area last night and saw any suspicious activity or people. Please quote reference number 4577 of May 20.

“Thank you to those who have assisted with our inquiries already.”