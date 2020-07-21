Appeal after north-east house deliberately set alight

Police are appealing for information after a house was set on fire deliberately in a north-east town on Saturday.

A man within his home in Milton Wynd, Huntly discovered a fire at the front door of his property at 3.30am.

He extinguished the blaze and was not injured.

However, it caused considerable damage to the door of the property.

Detective Constable Ross McDonald of Ellon Police Station said: “Thankfully the man was not injured as a result of this fire and quick action was taken to extinguish it, however it has caused damage to the door of the property.

“Setting fires is extremely dangerous and we are continuing our investigation to trace whoever is responsible for this reckless act.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Milton Wynd in the early hours of Saturday morning, or anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.”

Any information can be passed to Ellon Police Station through 101 quoting reference number CF0160180720.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.