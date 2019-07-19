Appeal after north-east cat found with burnt whiskers two weeks after going missing

The SSPCA is appealing for information after a cat was found in the north-east with burnt whiskers.

The pet, called Borris, was missing for two weeks before he was found in Turriff with his whiskers burnt off, prompting owner Chantelle Clark to contact the charity.

No other marks were found on his skin or hair with an SSPCA inspector suggesting this was “not an accident”.

Thankfully, Borris has been checked by vets and doesn’t require any additional treatment, and his whiskers will grow back. He is now recovering at home with the family’s other cat, Bojangles.

However, the SSPCA are looking to “get to the bottom of what happened when he was missing”.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona Shand said: “The way the cat’s whiskers have been burned and the lack of other burn marks would suggest this was not an accident and it would have been a traumatic experience for him.”

“Thankfully, Borris has been vet-checked and doesn’t require any further treatment. His whiskers will eventually fall off and grow back-in so there should be no long-term damage or scarring.

“But it does not change the fact we want to get to the bottom of what happened to him whilst he was missing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact SSPCA on 03000 999 999.