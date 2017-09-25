Appeal after multiple thefts around North-east town – including £100 stolen from charity tin

Bikes taken from homes and cash has been stolen from a charity tin are just some of the thefts to have taken place around a North-east town over the past few weeks.

More than £100 was taken from the tin at Leith Hall, Kennethmont, at some time between September 8 and September 21.

Three Bikes were taken from properties in the Huntly area, including Deveron Road, Depot Road and Clashmach Drive.

And electrical items have been taken from the Depot Road area.

In the majority of cases the items were taken from insecure sheds.

An item was also taken from an unsecured car in the Church Street area this morning.

PC Mark Paton said: “Huntly is generally an extremely safe area to live with low levels of this type of crime which makes these incidents very disappointing.

“Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated and efforts are ongoing to trace those responsible and to recover the stolen items, however I must appeal to the public to be on their guard at all times – whether you are at home or out – of acquisitive crime.

“Please ensure your valuables are always locked and secure as often we find that garages or sheds have been left insecure, giving criminals the perfect chance to steal your property.

“In many cases they are simply trying doors until they find one unlocked so please don’t make it easy for them.

“Tackling acquisitive crime is a priority for police across the North East and day-in day-out we target a large amount of resources to prevent such crimes from happening in the first place.

“No matter where you live no one can be complacent so please, please ensure your homes, garages and sheds are always secure and that your vehicles are locked.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”