Appeal after mower worth £900 stolen in north-east

by Dale Haslam
11/03/2020, 7:30 am
A lawn mower worth £900 was stolen from outside a north-east home, sparking a police investigation.

Police said thieves stole the yellow Stiga Park Compact equipment from a property in Rathen Station, near Fraserburgh.

Officers are not certain of the exact time or date of the incident, but say it happened at some point between March 1 and Sunday.

PC Chris Cran urged witnesses or anyone who has seen a mower matching that description to call police.

He added: “I would ask anyone with any information, or local residents who may have personal CCTV, to contact us. Call 101 citing reference 1848 of March 8.”

