Appeal after mower worth £900 stolen in north-east

A lawn mower worth £900 was stolen from outside a north-east home, sparking a police investigation.

Police said thieves stole the yellow Stiga Park Compact equipment from a property in Rathen Station, near Fraserburgh.

Officers are not certain of the exact time or date of the incident, but say it happened at some point between March 1 and Sunday.

We’re appealing for info – theft of a yellow Stiga Park Compact Lawn Mower from Rathen Station, Fraserburgh, valued £900. Stolen 1-8 March. PC Chris Cran “I would anyone with any info or local residents who may have personal CCTV to contact us. Call 101, ref 1848 of 8 March. pic.twitter.com/IUJyBg8ryM — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) March 10, 2020

PC Chris Cran urged witnesses or anyone who has seen a mower matching that description to call police.

He added: “I would ask anyone with any information, or local residents who may have personal CCTV, to contact us. Call 101 citing reference 1848 of March 8.”