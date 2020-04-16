Appeal after motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash in north-east

Officers are appealing for help from the public after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on a north-east road.

The B979, between the A96 at Tyrebagger and Clinterty Caravan park, was closed for around eight hours after the collision at 12.40pm.

A 38-year-old motorcyclist driving a black KTM motorbike, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries after the collision with a black Audi A5.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or either vehicle around the time of the incident.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley from the road policing unit said: “Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone who was driving on the road at the time and saw what happened, and has not already spoken to police to contact us.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1379 of April 15.”