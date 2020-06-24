Appeal after motorcyclist fails to stop for police in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist failed to stop for them in Aberdeen.

The motorbike was spotted travelling at high speed on North Anderson Drive today at about 10am.

It then continued at speed through Craigiebuckler, Hazlehad and Countesswells within the view of other road users.

Inquiries are ongoing into this dangerous driving incident and police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed it and particularly those with dash-cam footage.

Call the police on 101, referencing 0941 of June 24 if you have any information.

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.