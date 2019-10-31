Appeal after motorcycle stolen in Aberdeen

An appeal has been launched after a motorbike was stolen in Aberdeen.

The red Yamaha bike – registration YH08 LVN – was taken from outside a property on Oldcroft Place in Northfield at some point between midnight and 4.30am on Monday.

The bike has silver duck tape stuck on the seat.

PC Joshua Watt from Manor Park Police Station said: “I would urge anyone who has any information about this theft, please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0359 of October 28 or you can anonymously phone independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”