Appeal after motorbike stolen from Aberdeen street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorbike was stolen from an Aberdeen street.

The grey Yamaha motorcycle was taken between 8.30pm on Saturday May 2 and 9am on Sunday May 3 from Holburn Street.

It is a Yamaha YZK-R1 and has the registration mark CU05UAF.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.

In particular they are looking for anyone who has private CCTV on the street to notify them if they have recorded anything of note.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0855 of Sunday May 3, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.