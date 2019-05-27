Appeal after men in balaclavas smash and set fire to van in Aberdeen

Police have launched a probe after two cars were vandalised in Aberdeen.

The vehicles were targeted in Lossie Place and Mastrick Road this morning.

A red Vauxhall Astra had its windows smashed at around 12.05am.

At 1.20am, a red Ford van had its windows broken then set on fire.

Officers are looking to trace three men, who are all of slim build and around 5ft 10ins.

They have been described as wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Sergeant Mike Reynolds said: “There will be an increased police presence in the area while we carry out inquiries and I would ask that anyone who may have witnessed either of these two incidents or who saw the men or the vehicle described contacts police on 101 using reference number CF0131690519.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.”