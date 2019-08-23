Appeal after mementos stolen from north-east grave

Tributes have been stolen from a grave in a north-east cemetery.

Mementos including a metal and ceramic rose, two plastic jars shaped like a footballs and containing solar lights and a small model bus were taken from Brechin Cemetery.

Each item was fixed in place and would have needed to be unscrewed before they were taken.

According to officers, while the items taken in this upsetting incident are not “hugely valuable in monetary terms”, they are “obviously extremely important to the family of the deceased”.

The items were taken at some point between 1pm on Saturday and 3.45pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact on Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter