Appeal after medication stolen from north-east pharmacy

Officers in the north-east are appealing for witnesses after a break-in at a pharmacy.

An unknown quantity of “uncontrolled drugs” was stolen from Crimond Pharmacy at around 12.40am this morning.

Detectives have said there are no immediate concerns around the medication that was taken, however anyone who witnessed anything is urged to come forward.

Detective Sergeant John Pirie, of Fraserburgh CID, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who has any information relating to this incident or saw anything suspicious shortly before or after the incident happened to contact us.

“Staff have confirmed there would be no immediate concerns around the medication however we would always encourage people who are offered medication in unusual circumstances not to take it.

“Damage has been caused to the pharmacy which takes staff away from their work so we’re appealing to the public for their help.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0215 of 13 July or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.