Appeal after man exposes himself to women on Aberdeen street

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to two women in Aberdeen.

Around 1.45 pm yesterday afternoon, two women, aged 35 and 33 years, were on Farquhar Road in the Torry area.

They noticed a man walking towards them, who was indecently exposing himself.

One of the women challenged him and he ran off along Farquhar Road towards Balnagask Road.

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, approximately 5ft 6ins, with brown hair and a slight beard and was wearing a tracksuit.

Constable Katie Bain, Torry Police Station, said: “Officers searched the area but there was no trace of the man, however, we are checking CCTV and carrying out local inquiries in an effort to find him.

“If you recognise the description or have any information that will assist our inquiry, then please contact officers at Torry Police Station via 101.

“Please quote reference number 1692 of 20 July when calling. Details can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”