Appeal after man dies in crash on A90

An appeal has been launched after a man died following a crash on the A90 this morning.

The collision, which involved a silver Ford Focus, happened on the Stonehaven to Dundee road near the B974 Fettercairn junction at around 6.10am.

No other vehicles were involved.

The road was shut for around seven hours, with the section reopening shortly after 1pm.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are at an early stage and I wish to thank those motorists who stopped and helped at the scene of this tragic incident.

“I appeal to any further witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or who may have dashcam footage of the crash, to contact us on 101 quoting incident 0548 of 20 July.”