Appeal after man attacked on north-east bus

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked on a bus in a north-east town.

The 38-year-old victim was attacked on the number 32 Stagecoach bus travelling between Elgin and Duffus on Hogmanay.

The man suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who was on the bus at the time of the attack.

The suspect is described as being a white man in his mid-40s, around 5ft 5in tall, with a bald head and slim build. He was wearing a black leather jacket.

PC Selina Banford, from Lossiemouth Police Station, said: “We know there were several other passengers on the bus, who witnessed the incident, and are asking for people to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact Police on 101, quoting incident 3007 of 31 December.”