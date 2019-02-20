Wednesday, February 20th 2019 Show Links
Appeal after man attacked in north-east town

by Callum Main
20/02/2019, 2:05 pm Updated: 20/02/2019, 2:07 pm
A man has been hurt in an attack in a north-east town.

The incident happened in The Square at Huntly at around 3.50pm on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man suffered a facial injury in the assault.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference A9756

 

