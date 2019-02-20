Appeal after man attacked in north-east town

A man has been hurt in an attack in a north-east town.
The incident happened in The Square at Huntly at around 3.50pm on Saturday.
A 35-year-old man suffered a facial injury in the assault.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference A9756
