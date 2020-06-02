Appeal after man assaulted by gang of youths in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a group of youths in Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old man was in the Riverside Drive/Bridge of Dee area when he was assaulted by a gang of four to five males.

It happened at about 12.30am this morning near the river embankment.

PC Robyn Collie, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit, said: “We are keen to for any information which may help our inquiries.

“The youths were aged approximately 16-20 years old and one was in possession of a bicycle.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0192 of 2 June.

Alternatively, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to provide anonymous information.