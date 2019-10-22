Appeal after man, 83, dies following alleged assault in north-east woodland

Police have appealed for information after an 83-year-old man died following an alleged attack in north-east woods.

Officers were called to New Elgin yesterday after reports that three people – two men and a woman – had been seriously assaulted at Birkenhill Woods.

The three were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin following the incident at 9am.

Police have confirmed an 83-year-old man has since died.

The woman and the other man – both aged 70 – are being treated for serious injuries.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said extra patrols will be carried out in the area.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone within North East Division when I say my thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected by this tragic incident.

“I know the circumstances will understandably cause concern within the local community, particularly because incidents of this nature are incredibly rare.

“A man has been arrested, and as our investigation continues, I urge anyone with information to contact police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“While our inquiries continue, additional patrols will be carried out and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to any of our officers.”

Graham Leadbitter, Elgin City South councillor, said he was shocked to hear about the incident.

He said: “This is clearly a hugely shocking time for the local community and I am sure everyone’s thoughts will be with family of those who are affected.

“Particularly of the elderly gentleman who has sadly lost his life.”