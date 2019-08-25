Appeal after man, 78, seriously hurt in north-east crash

Police have launched an investigation after a 78-year-old cyclist was seriously hurt in a north-east crash.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the collision at 10am on the B976 near Aboyne.

Police have said no other vehicle was involved. Part of the route was closed for six hours while investigations were carried out.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after a 78-year-old male pedal cyclist was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Aberdeenshire.

“The incident occurred about 10am on Sunday on the B976 at Marywell, Ballogie, near Aboyne.

“No other vehicle is believed to be involved.

“The man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.

“The road was closed for six hours while police carried out their investigations.

“Anyone with any information should call 101.”