Appeal after man, 53, dies in crash on A92

A 53-year-old man has died following a crash on the A92.

The crash, which involved a lorry and a Kia Picanto, happened on the A92 St Cyrus to Montrose road at Kinnaber at around 12.20pm yesterday.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female passenger was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant John Learmonth, of Perth Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this tragic time.

“The road was closed for approximately 10 hours yesterday as officers worked to establish the exact circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash take place, or saw either the lorry or Kia Picanto leading up to the incident, should contact police on 101, quoting incident 1712 of 22 August.