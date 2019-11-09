Appeal after man, 18, assaulted and racially abuse in Aberdeen

An investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was racially abused and assaulted in Aberdeen.

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault near King Street.

The incident happened around 5pm yesterday on Pittodrie Lane near to Pittodrie Football Stadium.

An 18-year-old man was racially abused and assaulted, leaving him with a facial injury.

Officers have said no weapons were involved.

The victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and released following treatment.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early twenties, around 6ft tall, of a slim build with blonde facial hair. He was wearing dark clothing with a hood up and was riding a black bicycle.

Police Constable Keri Dunn of the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit said: “This was despicable behaviour which will not be tolerated. Enquiries are ongoing and we are working to establish the circumstances leading up to this assault.

“There would have been a number of people in the area around the time of the incident and we are keen to talk to anyone who might have seen anything.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2947 of Friday, 8 November. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed on anonymously.