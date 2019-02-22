Appeal after lead and copper stolen from north-east buildings

Police in the north-east are urging people to be vigilant following a number of metal thefts in the region.

Lead and copper has been taken from both residential and commercial properties in Elgin, Forres and Rothes over the last three months.

The combined value of the stolen metal is around £5,000.

PC Donald Matheson said: “I would ask members of the public to take sensible precautions when it comes to securing their property.

“Ensure you lock away anything that could be of value to thieves and invest in good quality padlocks for any sheds, garages or outbuildings.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“If you see or hear any suspicious activity call police with this information, ideally at or around the time you notice it.

“We are working closely with local scrap metal dealers in the region to raise awareness of these incidents and get their assistance with our inquiries.”