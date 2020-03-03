Appeal after jewellery stolen from north-east home

An appeal has been launched after thieves broke into a north-east property and stole jewellery.

Officers confirmed the rear glazed doors of the property, in the Montrose Road area of Inverbervie, were broken and a quantity of valuables taken.

The incident was reported to Police Scotland at 3.15pm yesterday.

It comes following a spate of housebreakings across the north-east.

Yesterday an appeal was launched for information following four similar incidents in towns across the region.

Detective Sergeant William Murdoch, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Inquiries are progressing and we are keeping an open mind as to whether this incident is connected to others in the area.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and saw or heard any unusual or suspicious activity to contact police as soon as possible.

“I would take this opportunity to remind residents to review your home security and ensure all doors, especially patio doors, are secured, as well as to check around your homes that all entry and exit points are properly secured.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2124 of 2 March. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.