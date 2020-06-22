Appeal after items worth more than £1,000 stolen from north-east building site

Officers in the north-east are appealing for witnesses after items were stolen from a building site.

The incident happened at some point between 12pm on Sunday June 14, and 7.30am the following morning in the Whiterow area of Forres

According to police items worth more than £1,000 were taken during the break-in.

Police Constable Megan Green of Forres Police Station said: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may have been in the area and saw anything suspicious to contact police.

“Although the site was secured, I would also like to take this opportunity to remind businesses and contractors to review their security.

“Make sure that property and equipment is secured as thoroughly as possible and do not leave valuable items unattended and in plain sight, particularly in remote areas.

“It is worth considering security cameras or lights which act as a relatively simple deterrent against thieves.

“I would also ask business who may have had equipment stolen or who may have concerns about suspicious activity around their sites to report issues to police as soon as possible.

“This type of crime will not be tolerated in our community and I would like to provide reassurance that any such reports will be dealt with swiftly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0732 of Monday June 15 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.