Appeal after iconic WW2-era jeep stolen in Aberdeen

A World War Two-era jeep has been stolen from an Aberdeen farm.

The iconic Willy’s jeep was taken from a property on the outskirts of the city at some point between Tuesday and Thursday.

A number of other items were taken alongside the vehicle used by the American military during the war.

The Willys MB was a workhouse of the allied forces during World War Two, with President Eisenhower once calling it, “one of three decisive weapons the U.S. had”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a break-in to a shed at Swellhead Farm, Blairs, Aberdeen on Thursday, 27 August.

“The break-in is believed to have happened between Tuesday 25 August and Thursday 27 August at 12pm and a number of items were stolen including a World War Two jeep.

“Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3499 of 27 August.”