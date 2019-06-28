Appeal after hoax reports of boats in distress made in north-east

An appeal has been launched following a number of hoax reports of north-east boats in distress made to RNLI and Coastguard.

The first incident, made via social media to the Coastguard, involved a vessel reported in distress in the Lossiemouth area on June 17.

As a result a rescue operation was launched in the beach area.

Further hoax reports have been made of other vessels in distress in the Buckie and Sandend areas.

Police Scotland has confirmed they are carrying out inquiries.

Sergeant Robbie Williams said: “Any report of distress to the emergency services will be taken seriously and these reports have led to the intensive use of time and resources by both the RNLI and the Coastguard.

“Any report of a hoax to us will be thoroughly investigated with all resources available to us utilised.

“We would ask that anyone who has information in relation to these incidents gets in touch with police on 101 using reference number CF0152490619.”