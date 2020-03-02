Appeal after historic north-east swimming pool vandalised

Police are appealing for information after vandals spray painted a disused north-east swimming pool.

Tarlair Swimming Pool in Macduff was vandalised by graffiti artists between Wednesday February 26 and Friday February 28.

The dilapidated building closed in the 1970s.

Police believe that someone local may be responsible for the spray paint which now covers the main pavillion and changing room block.

Constable Stewart from the Banff and Buchan West Community Policing team said: “It has been reported that graffiti has been spray painted on the main pavilion and changing room block some time between Wednesday 26 and 11am on Friday 28 February 2020.

“The Friends of Tarlair group are working hard to rejuvenate the area for the community and it is particularly disappointing to think that someone living locally may have been responsible for the damage.

“I would encourage locals to be vigilant and report anything suspicious in the area to police via 101.

“I would also urge anyone who may have information regarding who was responsible to call police on 101, quoting reference CF0052410320. Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”