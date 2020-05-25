Appeal after historic Aberdeen baths vandalised

A group working to save a historic Aberdeen building has warned repeated incidents of vandalism are hindering their efforts.

Save Bon Accord Baths aims to restore the abandoned premises on Justice Mill Lane and make it a community-run facility.

However, the organisation has revealed there have been a number of incidents of people forcing their way into the building in recent weeks, causing damage and leaving it open to the elements.

The building has been a target for vandals for several years, some of whom have broken windows and sprayed graffiti inside the building.

Now Steven Cooper, a trustee of Save Bon Accord Baths, has called on members of the public to remain vigilant amid the latest spate of incidents.

He said: “We really want to bring this historic facility back into use but that can only happen if we have support from people in the city.

“It is hugely disappointing when this happens. We know there’s a huge amount of public interest in the restoration of the baths and seeing them brought back into use.

“There is a strong desire to see it happen but unfortunately small steps we have made towards that goal being achieved could be impacted by actions like these.

“Vandalsim at the baths isn’t new – it’s been going on for a while.

“The building has real potential to be a major attraction for the city but it is really important this kind of thing doesn’t happen if that is to be the case.”

Steven urged members of the public to contact the police if they see anything suspicious at the baths.

He added: “Our message at the moment is that anyone who sees anything going on or any evidence that something has happened should call the police.

“Equally, for the people responsible, we would urge them to think twice about breaking in and causing damage. The building, at the moment, is not safe.

“What we hope is that some of the interest in the baths can be channeled into support for the campaign to get it open again. There will be plenty of volunteer opportunities for people who want to get involved in a productive manner.”