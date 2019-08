Two hay bales were set on fire in a field near a major north-east road.

The incident, which police are treating as wilful fireraising, happened at around 1am on Monday near Banchory-Devenick.

The torched bales were in a field next to the northbound carriageway of the A92.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them on 101 quoting reference 0734 of August 24.

