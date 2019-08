Police have launched an appeal to help locate a golden eagle spotted in the north-east with a trap attached to its leg.

Police, who are working with the RSBP, have launched an inquiry after a tourist raised concerns for the eagle’s welfare after spotting it flying in Crathie, Deeside on Thursday.

Sergeant Kim Wood said: “We would encourage anyone who has information which could help to locate this eagle to contact police on 101 or another relevant authority as soon as possible.”

