Appeal after four bikes stolen in north-east town

Police are appealing for witnesses after four bikes were stolen in a north-east town.
The bicycles were taken from Kirk Street in Peterhead between 10pm on Sunday and 1pm on Monday.
One of them was a Ladies Raleigh Active silver and black bike, while the other three were kids bikes that were pink and purple in colour with one of them having a pink rear basket.
Sergeant Young said: “This is a callous crime and I urge anyone with info to call 101 ref 1557 of 11 May.”
