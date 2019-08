A probe has been launched after fishing equipment was stolen in a north-east community.

Police are appealing for information after the theft, which took place on Low Road in Aboyne last night.

A Shakespeare Oracle fishing rod with a salmon reel, a dark grey tackle box and other equipment is believed to have been taken between 7pm and 11pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 510 of 19 August.