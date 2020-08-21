Appeal after fishing equipment stolen from vehicle in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after fishing equipment was stolen from a vehicle in Aberdeen.

The vehicle on Clifton Road was broken into between 4pm on Wednesday August 12 and 4pm the next day.

Various items of fishing and outdoor activities equipment were stolen.

Sergeant Taylor, of Seaton Community Policing Team, said: “In recent weeks, a number of thefts from vehicles have been reported to police.

“I would remind people that items being left in easy sight within their vehicles could make them a target for opportunist criminals.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or on the Police Scotland website or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

General prevention advice can be found here: https://www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/home-and-personal-property/secure-your-car/