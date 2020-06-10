Appeal after fire damages trees in Aberdeen playing field

Police are appealing for information after a fire damaged some trees in an Aberdeen playing field.

A group of 12 youths were seen taking a wheelie bin to Sheddocksley playing fields on Monday evening at 8pm.

Afterwards, the area and trees were damaged by fire.

The youths were boys and girls aged between 12 and 16.

PC Jen Heritage said: “Anyone with information should call 101, referencing 3528 of 8 June.”