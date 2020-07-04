Video: Appeal after fire at north-east primary

A fire at a north-east primary school has caused extensive damage to an out building, according to police.

Emergency services were called to Monymusk Primary School at around 9pm last night.

The blaze in the out building caused “extensive damage to its roof and contents”. The main building of the school was not damaged and nobody was injured.

Inquires into the fire are ongoing.

Constable Kelsey Stewart, of Huntly Police Station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of the school on Friday night and saw any suspicious persons or activity to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash-cam, I would ask you to please check back and see if there is any footage that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information that could help our enquiries should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3956 of July 3. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.