Appeal after electric bike worth £3,500 stolen in Aberdeen

An appeal has been launched after an electric bike was stolen in Aberdeen.

The bike, worth around £3,500, was taken from a property in the Richmond Terrace area of Aberdeen at some point between 7.30pm last night and 10am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are underway into the theft of a black and orange electric mountain bike from a common close in Richmond Court, Richmond Terrace, Aberdeen.

“The e-bike was stolen between 7.30pm on Friday and 10am Saturday

“Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1168 of 11 April.”