Appeal after electric bike worth £3,500 stolen in Aberdeen

An appeal has been launched after an electric bike was stolen in Aberdeen.

The bike, worth around £3,500, was taken from a property in the Richmond Terrace area of Aberdeen at some point between 7.30pm last night and 10am this morning.

The black and orange dual suspension battery operated gents mountain bike is described as being an ‘FJ’ make and the model is ‘SUJIANG’.

Constable Steve Mason, of the city centre community policing team, said: “The bike was reported to have been stolen between 11pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen this distinctive bike to contact police.

“Every effort will be made to reunite the bike with the owner.

“Please report any sightings by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1168 of 11 April.”