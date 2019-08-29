Appeal after dog killed on Aberdeen street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a family dog was killed in Aberdeen.

The animal, a Jack Russell, was attacked by another dog in the Marchburn Drive area of Northfield on Tuesday evening

The other dog is described as being a dark brown and black, reportedly a bull terrier-type.

Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for witnesses following the ‘traumatic’ incident, asking anyone who saw anything to get in touch.

In particular police are looking to trace two men seen in the area, one wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt and bottoms, and the other on a bike,

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

PC Brenda Adam, who is leading inquiries, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time to get in touch if they witnessed anything or have any information which could help progress the inquiry.

“In particular I would appeal for any details of two men seen in the area around the time, one wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt and bottoms while the other was on a bicycle.

“This was a traumatic incident for those involved and I urge anyone with information – no matter how insignificant you think it it is – to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3853.