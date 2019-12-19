Appeal after dog found starved to death in north-east woods

An appeal has been launched after dog was found starved to death, covered by a dressing gown, in north-east woods.

The animal, a male blue-breed type dog, was extremely emaciated, with his ribs clearly visible and stomach full of foreign objects “suggesting he was desperately trying to scavenge for food.”

He was found by a member of the public in woodland near Durris Bridge on Monday.

The dog, which was not microchipped, would have “suffered a slow, painful death” according to the Scottish SPCA.

Some people may find the image below upsetting

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie said, “The dog is a brindle, entire male, bull breed type dog.

“The person who alerted us to the dog found the body at around 3pm. It was placed under a fleece dressing gown, suggesting some care was taken with the body.

“The dog’s body was extremely emaciated and his ribs were clearly visible.

“A post mortem showed that the dog starved to death. His stomach was full of foreign objects, suggesting he was desperately trying to scavenge for food.

“This dog would have suffered a slow, painful death while in need of urgent veterinary care.

“It is an offence to fail to provide an adequate diet or veterinary treatment for an animal that is sick or injured.

“We would be keen to trace to the owners, as unfortunately the dog was not microchipped, and speak to them to establish the circumstances surrounding the dog’s death

“If anyone can help with our enquiry, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”