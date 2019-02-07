Appeal after ‘disturbance’ outside north-east hotel

Officers are appealing for information following a ‘disturbance’ outside a north-east hotel.
The incident occurred outside the Fife Arms Hotel in Aberchirder on January 28.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are looking to trace a woman who was walking a dog in the area at the time.
“If you have any info place contact police on 101 quoting reference number CF0030110219.”
