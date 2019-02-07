Friday, February 8th 2019 Show Links
Appeal after ‘disturbance’ outside north-east hotel

by Emma Morrice
07/02/2019, 5:46 pm Updated: 08/02/2019, 8:53 am
Officers are appealing for information following a ‘disturbance’ outside a north-east hotel.

The incident occurred outside the Fife Arms Hotel in Aberchirder on January 28.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are looking to trace a woman who was walking a dog in the area at the time.

“If you have any info place contact police on 101 quoting reference number CF0030110219.”

